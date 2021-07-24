Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $81.13.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FN. MKM Partners began coverage on shares of Fabrinet in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fabrinet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Fabrinet from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Fabrinet from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Fabrinet from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Fabrinet during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Fabrinet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new stake in Fabrinet during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Fabrinet during the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Fabrinet during the first quarter worth approximately $75,000. 96.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FN stock traded up $0.78 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $92.22. 81,024 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 134,208. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.83 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.67. Fabrinet has a 12-month low of $58.85 and a 12-month high of $97.04.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $479.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $467.24 million. Fabrinet had a net margin of 7.55% and a return on equity of 13.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Fabrinet will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Fabrinet

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

