F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $13.00 target price on the bank’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 13.94% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “FNB Corporation is a diversified financial services company serving banking, trust, consumer finance and insurance customers through community banking affiliates and other subsidiaries with offices in Florida, Pennsylvania, Ohio and Tennessee. “

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of F.N.B. in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on F.N.B. in a research note on Friday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut F.N.B. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of F.N.B. in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. F.N.B. currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.50.

Shares of NYSE:FNB traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,813,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,251,443. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. F.N.B. has a fifty-two week low of $6.37 and a fifty-two week high of $13.82. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 1.34.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The bank reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. F.N.B. had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 25.73%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that F.N.B. will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FNB. Norges Bank bought a new position in F.N.B. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,468,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in F.N.B. by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,262,288 shares of the bank’s stock worth $447,832,000 after buying an additional 2,912,485 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in F.N.B. by 98.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,540,538 shares of the bank’s stock worth $19,565,000 after buying an additional 765,997 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in F.N.B. by 62.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 998,653 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,488,000 after buying an additional 383,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new position in F.N.B. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,265,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.32% of the company’s stock.

F.N.B. Corporation, a financial holding company, provides a range of financial services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers commercial banking solutions, including corporate and small business banking, investment real estate financing, business credit, capital market, and lease financing services.

