Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) Shares Acquired by D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) by 18.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 203,911 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,049 shares during the quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $27,028,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 88.8% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 42,891 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,685,000 after acquiring an additional 20,169 shares in the last quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage in the 1st quarter valued at about $573,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage in the 1st quarter valued at about $897,000. Man Group plc boosted its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 40,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,343,000 after purchasing an additional 6,120 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 238,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,558,000 after purchasing an additional 6,495 shares during the period. 96.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Spencer Kirk sold 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total value of $12,410,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 96,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,146,670. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Grace Kunde sold 331 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.84, for a total value of $47,942.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,501,701.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 89,941 shares of company stock valued at $13,201,943. Company insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup upped their target price on Extra Space Storage from $151.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. KeyCorp upped their target price on Extra Space Storage from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Truist Securities upped their target price on Extra Space Storage from $150.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Extra Space Storage in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $189.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $134.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.57.

Shares of EXR stock opened at $171.41 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $22.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 0.17. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $160.60. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 12-month low of $94.10 and a 12-month high of $174.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $358.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.78 million. Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 20.70% and a net margin of 43.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.24 EPS. Analysts expect that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.76%.

About Extra Space Storage

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

