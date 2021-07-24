Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.63 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) will report earnings of $1.63 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Expeditors International of Washington’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.56 to $1.69. Expeditors International of Washington reported earnings of $1.09 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 49.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Expeditors International of Washington will report full year earnings of $5.25 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.05 to $6.65. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $4.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.15 to $6.95. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Expeditors International of Washington.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The transportation company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 33.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EXPD shares. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $87.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $87.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $123.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.14.

In other news, Director Robert R. Wright sold 4,500 shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.50, for a total transaction of $533,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,537 shares in the company, valued at $1,959,634.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Glenn M. Alger sold 160,000 shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.48, for a total transaction of $19,916,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 286,488 shares of company stock valued at $34,765,063 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXPD. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 0.5% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 251,738 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $19,107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 725,912 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $69,041,000 after purchasing an additional 86,282 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 109.6% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 37,539 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,570,000 after purchasing an additional 19,629 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the fourth quarter valued at about $338,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 111,034 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,560,000 after purchasing an additional 18,246 shares in the last quarter. 92.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EXPD stock traded up $1.98 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $130.36. 592,341 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 999,375. Expeditors International of Washington has a 12 month low of $79.41 and a 12 month high of $130.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $125.35. The stock has a market cap of $22.02 billion, a PE ratio of 25.47 and a beta of 0.79.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.9%. This is a boost from Expeditors International of Washington’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. Expeditors International of Washington’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.50%.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc engages in the provision of global logistics services. The firm offers airfreight, ocean freight and ocean and customs brokerage and other services. It also provides customer solutions such as order management, time-definite transportation, warehousing and distribution, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance and customized logistics solutions.

