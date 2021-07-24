EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) Stake Decreased by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) by 40.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 268,320 shares of the company’s stock after selling 181,900 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in EverQuote were worth $9,737,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of EverQuote during the first quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of EverQuote by 34.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 753 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of EverQuote during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $233,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of EverQuote during the third quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of EverQuote during the first quarter valued at approximately $241,000. 58.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on EVER shares. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of EverQuote in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of EverQuote from $58.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. EverQuote presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.00.

In other EverQuote news, General Counsel David W. Mason sold 3,125 shares of EverQuote stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.46, for a total transaction of $104,562.50. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 114,820 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,841,877.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Tomas Revesz, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of EverQuote stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.68, for a total transaction of $286,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 489,185 shares in the company, valued at $14,029,825.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 47,075 shares of company stock worth $1,496,904. 45.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

EverQuote stock opened at $29.85 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $849.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.19 and a beta of 1.36. EverQuote, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.94 and a 1 year high of $56.18. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.69.

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $103.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.42 million. EverQuote had a negative net margin of 3.67% and a negative return on equity of 19.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.05) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that EverQuote, Inc. will post -0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About EverQuote

EverQuote, Inc operates an online marketplace for insurance shopping in the United States. The company's online marketplace offers consumers shopping for auto, home and renters, life, health, and commercial insurance. It serves carriers and agents, as well as indirect distributors. The company was formerly known as AdHarmonics, Inc, and changed its name to EverQuote, Inc in November 2014.

