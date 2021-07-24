Everex Trading Up 5.2% Over Last Week (EVX)

Everex (CURRENCY:EVX) traded up 3.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 24th. One Everex coin can currently be bought for $0.33 or 0.00000957 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Everex has traded 5.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Everex has a total market cap of $7.41 million and $232,123.00 worth of Everex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Everex alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002933 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.63 or 0.00048781 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002771 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $5.57 or 0.00016347 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002936 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $286.23 or 0.00839344 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00005695 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000333 BTC.

About Everex

Everex (CRYPTO:EVX) is a coin. It launched on September 29th, 2017. Everex’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 22,700,000 coins. The official website for Everex is www.everex.io . The official message board for Everex is blog.everex.io . The Reddit community for Everex is /r/everex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Everex’s official Twitter account is @everexio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Everex is a blockchain-based capital transfer system that aims to enable and ease the financial inclusion of unbanked, or underbanked people around the world. Everex proposes the Cryptocash, a cryptocurrency, where each unit has its value pegged to, and a name based on, the fiat currency it represents. Users convert local fiat currencies to Cryptocash using a currency exchange and transfer the coins to their Everex wallet. Cryptocash balances are provably underwritten by actual balances held in accounts of licensed financial institutions. The Everex system provides its users access to financial services using Cryptocash, without the volatility issues of existing, non-stablecoin cryptocurrencies. “

Everex Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Everex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Everex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Everex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Everex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.