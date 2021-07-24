EventChain Price Down 8.6% Over Last 7 Days (EVC)

EventChain (CURRENCY:EVC) traded 3.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on July 24th. Over the last seven days, EventChain has traded down 8.6% against the US dollar. One EventChain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0200 or 0.00000058 BTC on popular exchanges. EventChain has a market cap of $624,067.70 and $17,092.00 worth of EventChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002918 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.84 or 0.00049127 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002844 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 23.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00016404 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002923 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $291.67 or 0.00850792 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00005667 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000334 BTC.

EventChain Profile

EVC is a coin. EventChain’s total supply is 84,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,250,497 coins. EventChain’s official website is eventchain.io . The Reddit community for EventChain is https://reddit.com/r/eventchain . EventChain’s official Twitter account is @EventChain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “EventChain is a decentralized network that aimed at improving the ticketing industry, providing the additional benefits of using a blockchain as the a transaction and incentive layer. The EventChain system encourages everyone in the ecosystem, including all stake holders such as event managers of sport and concert events, party organizers, social clubs and ticket purchasers to sell or buy SmartTickets using EVC Tokens and other traditional payment methods. EVC is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. “

Buying and Selling EventChain

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EventChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EventChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EventChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

