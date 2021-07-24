Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $13.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Evelo Biosciences, Inc. operates as a bio-technology company. It develops therapies for the treatment of the gut-body network. The company also offers treatment for cancer and inflammatory diseases. Its product portfolio consists of EDP1066 which are in clinical stage. Evelo Biosciences is based in Massachusetts, United States. “

EVLO has been the subject of several other reports. Chardan Capital assumed coverage on Evelo Biosciences in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They issued a hold rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Evelo Biosciences from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Evelo Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set an overweight rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Evelo Biosciences from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Evelo Biosciences from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $20.83.

Shares of EVLO opened at $9.37 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.53. The company has a current ratio of 7.17, a quick ratio of 7.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Evelo Biosciences has a 52-week low of $3.65 and a 52-week high of $19.93. The company has a market cap of $500.11 million, a P/E ratio of -4.16 and a beta of 1.30.

Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.04). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Evelo Biosciences will post -2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EVLO. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Evelo Biosciences by 0.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,325,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,601,000 after acquiring an additional 19,100 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Evelo Biosciences by 38.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,300,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,720,000 after acquiring an additional 361,627 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Evelo Biosciences by 74.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 58,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,000 after acquiring an additional 24,870 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Evelo Biosciences by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 42,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after acquiring an additional 5,597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Evelo Biosciences by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 19,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 2,190 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.42% of the company’s stock.

Evelo Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops oral biologics for the treatment of inflammatory diseases and cancer. It is developing EDP1815, a whole-microbe candidate for the treatment of inflammatory diseases; and is in clinical development trial for the treatment of psoriasis and atopic dermatitis, as well as for the hyperinflammatory response associated with COVID-19.

