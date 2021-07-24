Evelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLO) Shares Acquired by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Evelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLO) by 198.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,252 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,799 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Evelo Biosciences were worth $206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Evelo Biosciences during the first quarter worth $28,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Evelo Biosciences during the first quarter worth $34,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Evelo Biosciences by 275.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,644 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Evelo Biosciences by 15.5% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 13,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in shares of Evelo Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth $172,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.42% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EVLO opened at $9.37 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.53. The company has a quick ratio of 7.17, a current ratio of 7.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Evelo Biosciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.65 and a 12 month high of $19.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $500.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.16 and a beta of 1.30.

Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.04). On average, research analysts predict that Evelo Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on EVLO. Zacks Investment Research lowered Evelo Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. JMP Securities increased their target price on Evelo Biosciences from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Chardan Capital began coverage on Evelo Biosciences in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Evelo Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Evelo Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Evelo Biosciences has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.83.

Evelo Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops oral biologics for the treatment of inflammatory diseases and cancer. It is developing EDP1815, a whole-microbe candidate for the treatment of inflammatory diseases; and is in clinical development trial for the treatment of psoriasis and atopic dermatitis, as well as for the hyperinflammatory response associated with COVID-19.

