Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $133.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Euronet's strong position is backed by constant expansions through acquisitions. Several initiatives, such as the ATM network participation agreements poise the company well for growth. Rise in digital transactions have been buoying growth. While the Money Transfer Segment has been benefiting from the physical and digital distribution channels, the epay segment gained traction from the strategy of boosting digital channels. However, its shares have underperformed its industry in the past year. It has been grappling with escalating operating expenses, which have put pressure on margins. Its expenses are likely to remain elevated in the days ahead as the company continues to invest in technology and other growth initiatives. Its weak solvency level remains a woe. Poor return on equity bothers.”

EEFT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TheStreet cut Euronet Worldwide from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $156.36.

Shares of NASDAQ EEFT opened at $132.18 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.32 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $142.78. Euronet Worldwide has a 1 year low of $86.06 and a 1 year high of $167.71.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $652.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $614.78 million. Euronet Worldwide had a positive return on equity of 8.39% and a negative net margin of 0.55%. Equities analysts anticipate that Euronet Worldwide will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director M Jeannine Strandjord purchased 1,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $146.50 per share, for a total transaction of $170,819.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,032,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Euronet Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Euronet Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Euronet Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Euronet Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Euronet Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.78% of the company’s stock.

Euronet Worldwide Company Profile

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, agents, retailers, merchants, content providers, and individual consumers worldwide. The company's Electronic Fund Transfer Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

