Eudaimonia Partners LLC Has $15.18 Million Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 6.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 64,377 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 4,123 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for about 3.2% of Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $15,177,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Resolute Partners Group bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Newfound Research LLC lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 77.8% in the 1st quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 336 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 373 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 69.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Microsoft alerts:

MSFT opened at $289.67 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $263.60. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $196.25 and a 1 year high of $289.99. The company has a market capitalization of $2.18 trillion, a PE ratio of 39.46, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The software giant reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.19. Microsoft had a return on equity of 43.75% and a net margin of 35.02%. The firm had revenue of $41.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.89%.

MSFT has been the subject of several analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Microsoft from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $378.00 target price (up from $310.00) on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday. Fundamental Research boosted their target price on Microsoft from $236.60 to $256.70 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Microsoft from $305.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $290.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $302.96.

In other news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 87,703 shares in the company, valued at $21,048,720. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Bradford L. Smith sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.27, for a total value of $2,002,160.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 694,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $173,833,537.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,586 shares of company stock worth $3,899,849 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, organizations, and enterprise divisions.

Featured Article: How does a reverse stock split work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.