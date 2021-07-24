Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $85.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. is a medical technology company. It focuses on designing, developing, manufacturing and marketing portfolio of silicone gel-filled breast implants ae well as body shaping implants. The company’s brand consists of Motiva Implants(R) and MotivaImagine (R) platform. Its technologies portfolio includes Divina 3D Simulation System(R), Puregraft and MotivaImagine Centers (R). Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. is based in NEW YORK. “

Separately, BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Establishment Labs from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd.

ESTA stock opened at $76.24 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $79.02. Establishment Labs has a 12-month low of $15.51 and a 12-month high of $88.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 4.27 and a current ratio of 5.17.

Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.05. Establishment Labs had a negative net margin of 30.17% and a negative return on equity of 35.32%. The firm had revenue of $30.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.20 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Establishment Labs will post -1.07 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CTO Mezerville Roberto De sold 9,490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.40, for a total value of $706,056.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 122,800 shares in the company, valued at $9,136,320. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Renee Gaeta sold 6,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.37, for a total transaction of $465,556.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $465,556.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,894 shares of company stock worth $1,893,358 in the last three months. 13.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ESTA. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in Establishment Labs during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $303,000. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its holdings in Establishment Labs by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 40,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after buying an additional 1,661 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Establishment Labs during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,906,000. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC purchased a new stake in Establishment Labs during the first quarter valued at approximately $469,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in Establishment Labs by 0.5% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 139,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,716,000 after buying an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. 58.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Establishment Labs Company Profile

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc, a medical technology company, manufactures and markets medical devices for aesthetic and reconstructive plastic surgery. The company primarily offers silicone gel-filled breast implants under Motiva Implants brand. It also provides Divina 3D surgical simulation systems to plastic surgeons for use in pre-surgical patient consultations and planning; and Motiva Flora Tissue Expander, a breast tissue expander, as well as distributes Puregraft line of products for autologous adipose tissue harvesting and redistribution.

