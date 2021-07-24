Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Cheniere Energy, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) – Equities research analysts at US Capital Advisors cut their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Cheniere Energy in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 20th. US Capital Advisors analyst J. Carreker now expects that the energy company will earn $4.76 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $4.77. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for Cheniere Energy’s Q1 2022 earnings at $3.04 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.28 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.62 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $9.68 EPS.

Get Cheniere Energy alerts:

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $97.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wolfe Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $93.00 price target on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $80.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, boosted their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.00.

NYSEAMERICAN LNG opened at $83.89 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.27 billion, a PE ratio of -289.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.09. Cheniere Energy has a twelve month low of $44.65 and a twelve month high of $90.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.25, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The energy company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 billion. Cheniere Energy had a negative net margin of 0.69% and a positive return on equity of 23.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.43 earnings per share.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in Cheniere Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Sandy Spring Bank increased its stake in Cheniere Energy by 186.7% in the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 430 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Cheniere Energy by 85.9% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 513 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Cheniere Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Cheniere Energy by 36.4% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 990 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.79% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Aaron D. Stephenson sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.74, for a total value of $1,754,800.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,895 shares in the company, valued at $4,991,967.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Cheniere Energy Company Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 23-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

See Also: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Cheniere Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.