Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Electric Last Mile Solutions, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:ELMS)

Electric Last Mile Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELMS) – Analysts at Colliers Securities issued their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Electric Last Mile Solutions in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 21st. Colliers Securities analyst R. Ryan anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.01) for the quarter. Colliers Securities currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock.

ELMS has been the subject of several other research reports. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock.

Electric Last Mile Solutions stock opened at $9.12 on Friday. Electric Last Mile Solutions has a 1-year low of $9.05 and a 1-year high of $15.30.

About Electric Last Mile Solutions

Electric Last Mile, Inc designs and manufactures last mile delivery electric vehicles. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Auburn Hills, Michigan.

