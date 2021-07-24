Equifax (NYSE:EFX) PT Raised to $288.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $260.00 to $288.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the credit services provider’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 13.80% from the stock’s previous close.

EFX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Equifax from $201.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. TheStreet raised Equifax from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Equifax from $259.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Equifax from $210.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Equifax currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $222.04.

Shares of EFX opened at $253.07 on Thursday. Equifax has a 52-week low of $135.98 and a 52-week high of $257.89. The firm has a market cap of $30.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.56, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a fifty day moving average of $238.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The credit services provider reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Equifax had a return on equity of 30.31% and a net margin of 15.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.60 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Equifax will post 7.07 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Sid Singh sold 9,186 shares of Equifax stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.91, for a total value of $2,185,441.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Equifax in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in shares of Equifax by 1,087.5% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 190 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Equifax during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Equifax by 52.0% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 225 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in shares of Equifax by 70.6% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 232 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

About Equifax

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), Workforce Solutions, International, and Global Consumer Solutions. The USIS segment offers consumer and commercial information services, such as credit information and credit scoring, credit modeling and portfolio analytics, locate, fraud detection and prevention, identity verification, and other consulting; mortgage services; financial marketing; and identity management services.

