Equalizer Trading 14.7% Higher Over Last Week (EQZ)

Equalizer (CURRENCY:EQZ) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 24th. In the last seven days, Equalizer has traded up 14.7% against the US dollar. Equalizer has a total market cap of $5.20 million and approximately $429,462.00 worth of Equalizer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Equalizer coin can now be purchased for $0.36 or 0.00001037 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002920 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001784 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.83 or 0.00040360 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 29.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.04 or 0.00122689 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $49.36 or 0.00144065 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $34,189.92 or 0.99781364 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002859 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $308.35 or 0.00899903 BTC.

About Equalizer

Equalizer’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,650,000 coins. Equalizer’s official Twitter account is @EqualizerFlash

Buying and Selling Equalizer

