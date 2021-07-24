Epiroc AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EPOKY) Rating Reiterated by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reiterated their equal weight rating on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EPOKY) in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on EPOKY. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Barclays reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) in a research note on Monday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Societe Generale lowered Epiroc AB (publ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of OTCMKTS EPOKY opened at $23.50 on Wednesday. Epiroc AB has a one year low of $12.19 and a one year high of $24.68. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.81.

Epiroc AB, together with its subsidiaries, develops and produces equipment, consumables, and service for use in surface and underground mining, infrastructure, civil engineering, well drilling, or geotechnical worldwide. It operates through two segments, Equipment & Service, and Tools & Attachments.

