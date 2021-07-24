EOSDT (EOSDT) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $259.00

EOSDT (CURRENCY:EOSDT) traded down 6.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 24th. EOSDT has a market cap of $2.47 million and approximately $259.00 worth of EOSDT was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, EOSDT has traded 6.6% lower against the US dollar. One EOSDT coin can now be purchased for $0.93 or 0.00002750 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002948 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001774 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.66 or 0.00040242 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 24.8% against the dollar and now trades at $40.92 or 0.00120559 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.07 or 0.00144584 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,788.98 or 0.99556392 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002871 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $297.88 or 0.00877684 BTC.

EOSDT Profile

EOSDT was first traded on May 31st, 2019. EOSDT’s total supply is 2,642,505 coins. EOSDT’s official Twitter account is @eosdt_official and its Facebook page is accessible here . EOSDT’s official website is eosdt.com . The official message board for EOSDT is medium.com/equilibrium-eosdt . The Reddit community for EOSDT is /r/Equilibrium_eosdt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “EOSDT is the first USD-pegged decentralized stable coin based on the Equilibrium framework and the EOS blockchain. EOSDT leverages underlying EOS collateral and adds extra liquidity to the market. Each EOSDT stable coin is backed by digital assets stored by an Equilibrium smart contract. Anyone may lock their digital assets there as collateral and issue EOSDT against it. EOSDT Supply Cap Increased by $100M With Bitcoin Liquidity Support. “

EOSDT Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOSDT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EOSDT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EOSDT using one of the exchanges listed above.

