Envela (NYSEAMERICAN:ELA) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Envela Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ELA)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $4.22. Envela shares last traded at $4.16, with a volume of 54,819 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Envela from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.01 million, a PE ratio of 16.64 and a beta of 0.22. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.47.

Envela (NYSEAMERICAN:ELA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $25.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.66 million. Envela had a return on equity of 43.73% and a net margin of 6.35%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Envela Co. will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Envela by 1.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 425,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,137,000 after acquiring an additional 6,616 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Envela by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 96,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after acquiring an additional 2,047 shares in the last quarter. Diametric Capital LP bought a new stake in Envela during the first quarter worth about $357,000. Navellier & Associates Inc raised its stake in Envela by 7.0% in the first quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 54,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 3,544 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Envela by 89.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 27,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 12,881 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.78% of the company’s stock.

Envela Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily buys and sells jewelry and bullion products to individual consumers, dealers, Fortune 500 companies, municipalities, school districts, and other organizations in the United States. It offers jewelry and fine-watch products, including bridal jewelry, fashion jewelry, custom-made jewelry, diamonds, and other gemstones, as well as watches and jewelry components.

