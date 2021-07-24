Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seventeen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and two have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.00.

Several research analysts have commented on ET shares. Mizuho started coverage on Energy Transfer in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Energy Transfer from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Raymond James raised their target price on Energy Transfer from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup started coverage on Energy Transfer in a research note on Friday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Energy Transfer from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th.

ET stock opened at $10.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $27.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.06 and a beta of 2.53. Energy Transfer has a fifty-two week low of $4.98 and a fifty-two week high of $11.55. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.45.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.95. Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 14.78% and a net margin of 7.60%. The company had revenue of $17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.32) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 46.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Energy Transfer will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.1525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.10%. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio is -338.89%.

In related news, CFO Bradford D. Whitehurst purchased 5,000 shares of Energy Transfer stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.14 per share, for a total transaction of $50,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ray W. Washburne purchased 200,000 shares of Energy Transfer stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.53 per share, for a total transaction of $1,906,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 123,930 shares in the company, valued at $1,181,052.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 74,872,227 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $575,018,000 after buying an additional 8,437,563 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 29.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,769,242 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $214,874,000 after buying an additional 7,869,487 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. grew its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 1,291.5% in the 1st quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 33,080,006 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $254,055,000 after buying an additional 30,702,751 shares during the last quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 26,072,781 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $200,239,000 after buying an additional 2,420,309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP grew its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 8,594,255 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $66,004,000 after buying an additional 410,309 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.58% of the company’s stock.

Energy Transfer Company Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and 12,340 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

