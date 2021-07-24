Endeavour Mining (TSE:EDV) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Endeavour Mining plc (TSE:EDV) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$28.70. Endeavour Mining shares last traded at C$28.30, with a volume of 300,416 shares.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on EDV shares. CIBC restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$46.00 price target on shares of Endeavour Mining in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on shares of Endeavour Mining from C$42.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a C$45.00 price target on shares of Endeavour Mining in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$42.00 price objective on shares of Endeavour Mining in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their price objective on shares of Endeavour Mining from C$57.00 to C$54.00 in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$46.25.

Get Endeavour Mining alerts:

The firm has a market cap of C$7.08 billion and a PE ratio of 26.65. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$28.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.70.

Endeavour Mining (TSE:EDV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported C$0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.49 by C$0.14. The company had revenue of C$805.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$619.56 million. Research analysts predict that Endeavour Mining plc will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

About Endeavour Mining (TSE:EDV)

Endeavour Mining Plc operates as a gold producer in West Africa. Its operating assets located in Senegal, Cote d'Ivoire, and Burkina Faso, as well as a portfolio of development projects and exploration assets in the Birimian Greenstone Belt across West Africa. Endeavour Mining Plc was incorporated in 2021 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Story: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Receive News & Ratings for Endeavour Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endeavour Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.