Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $94.63.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on EHC shares. Mizuho upped their price target on Encompass Health from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Raymond James upped their price target on Encompass Health from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Encompass Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $87.00 to $104.00 in a report on Friday, July 2nd.

Shares of NYSE:EHC traded up $0.67 during trading on Monday, reaching $79.57. 366,337 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 538,738. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. Encompass Health has a 12-month low of $60.44 and a 12-month high of $89.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $80.16.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.25. Encompass Health had a return on equity of 15.89% and a net margin of 6.49%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. On average, analysts expect that Encompass Health will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. Encompass Health’s payout ratio is 38.75%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of Encompass Health by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,251,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,467,000 after purchasing an additional 142,797 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Encompass Health by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 780,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,928,000 after acquiring an additional 70,509 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Encompass Health by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 33,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,651,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of Encompass Health by 65.5% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 25,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,006,000 after acquiring an additional 10,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its position in shares of Encompass Health by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 20,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,607,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. 91.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Encompass Health Corporation provides facility-based and home-based post-acute healthcare services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Inpatient Rehabilitation, and Home Health and Hospice. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient and outpatient basis to patients who are recovering from conditions, such as stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions, and amputations.

