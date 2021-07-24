ElringKlinger AG (ETR:ZIL2) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of ElringKlinger AG (ETR:ZIL2) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €13.77 ($16.20).

ZIL2 has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Independent Research set a €13.20 ($15.53) price objective on shares of ElringKlinger and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €28.00 ($32.94) price objective on shares of ElringKlinger and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Warburg Research set a €13.50 ($15.88) price objective on shares of ElringKlinger and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Oddo Bhf set a €12.00 ($14.12) price objective on shares of ElringKlinger and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of ElringKlinger in a research note on Friday, May 14th.

Get ElringKlinger alerts:

ElringKlinger stock traded up €0.20 ($0.24) during trading hours on Friday, hitting €13.70 ($16.12). The stock had a trading volume of 55,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 156,628. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.77. The company has a market capitalization of $868.03 million and a PE ratio of -175.32. ElringKlinger has a one year low of €5.09 ($5.99) and a one year high of €18.18 ($21.39). The business has a 50 day moving average of €15.22.

ElringKlinger AG develops, manufactures, and distributes technical and chemical products for the automotive sector and the general manufacturing industry in Germany and internationally. It operates through four segments: Original Equipment, Aftermarket, Engineered Plastics, and Other. The Original Equipment segment is involved in the development, manufacture, and sale of products and assemblies, such as metal sealing systems and drive train components; thermoplastics for drivetrains, body, and underbody applications; hybrid technologies; thermal, acoustic, and aerodynamic shielding systems; cylinder-head and specialty gaskets; battery and fuel cell components and systems; electric drive units; and exhaust gas purification.

Featured Article: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for ElringKlinger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ElringKlinger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.