Elementis (OTCMKTS:ELMTY) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Elementis (OTCMKTS:ELMTY) from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Elementis plc is a specialty chemicals company. Its business comprises of Specialty Products, Chromium and Surfactants. The company’s product consists of BENTONE(R) organoclays, RHEOLATE(R) rheological additives, DAPRO(R) specialty additives, M-P-A(R) anti-settling agents, NALZIN(R) corrosion and rust inhibitors, THIXATROL(R) rheology additives, NUOSPERSE(R) wetting and dispersing agents, TINT-AYD (R)colorants, SLIP-AYD(R) waxes and slip additives, SERDOX(R) polyglycol ethers, SERDOLAMIDE(R) alkanolamides and SERVOXYL(R) phosphate esters. Elementis plc is based in London, United Kingdom. “

Shares of OTCMKTS ELMTY opened at $8.44 on Tuesday. Elementis has a 12 month low of $6.25 and a 12 month high of $9.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.46 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 2.03. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.40.

Elementis plc operates as a specialty chemical company in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Personal Care, Coatings, Talc, Chromium, and Energy. The Personal Care segment produces and sells rheological modifiers and compounded products for antiperspirants/deodorants, bath and soap, color cosmetics, and hair and skin care products.

