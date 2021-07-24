Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) Sets New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Friday after Cowen raised their price target on the stock from $100.00 to $125.00. Cowen currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Edwards Lifesciences traded as high as $109.09 and last traded at $109.05, with a volume of 35584 shares. The stock had previously closed at $107.06.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on EW. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, April 26th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Evercore ISI raised shares of Edwards Lifesciences from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $106.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.29.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Larry L. Wood sold 7,830 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.22, for a total transaction of $722,082.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 367,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,907,357.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 35,550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.28, for a total transaction of $3,280,554.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 97,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,952,544.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 148,716 shares of company stock valued at $14,293,117. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 13.3% during the first quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC now owns 26,860 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,247,000 after purchasing an additional 3,145 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,439,000. Ascension Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,548,000. Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 4.3% in the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 234,235 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $19,591,000 after acquiring an additional 9,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. raised its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 6.6% in the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 20,645 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,727,000 after acquiring an additional 1,287 shares in the last quarter. 80.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $100.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.01 billion, a PE ratio of 81.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 3.84.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The medical research company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 19.02% and a return on equity of 27.63%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile (NYSE:EW)

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

