Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Stake Raised by Homrich & Berg

Homrich & Berg increased its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 5.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,498 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 285 shares during the quarter. Homrich & Berg’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EW. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 106.5% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 446 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.29% of the company’s stock.

EW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Cowen lifted their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $96.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.29.

In related news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 33,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.67, for a total value of $3,157,110.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 221,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,143,261.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 35,550 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.28, for a total transaction of $3,280,554.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 97,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,952,544.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 148,716 shares of company stock valued at $14,293,117 over the last three months. 1.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:EW opened at $109.40 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $100.95. The firm has a market cap of $68.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.09. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 12-month low of $70.92 and a 12-month high of $109.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 3.84.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The medical research company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 27.63% and a net margin of 19.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

