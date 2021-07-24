ECN Capital (TSE:ECN) PT Set at C$12.00 by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada set a C$12.00 target price on ECN Capital (TSE:ECN) in a report released on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on ECN. CIBC raised their price target on shares of ECN Capital from C$10.00 to C$11.50 and gave the stock a na rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Raymond James restated an outperform rating and set a C$10.25 price target on shares of ECN Capital in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, CSFB raised their price target on shares of ECN Capital from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$10.53.

TSE:ECN opened at C$10.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.62, a quick ratio of 3.70 and a current ratio of 4.47. The stock has a market cap of C$2.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -98.53. ECN Capital has a 52 week low of C$4.30 and a 52 week high of C$10.18. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$9.01.

ECN Capital (TSE:ECN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.10. The company had revenue of C$93.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$87.88 million. Analysts expect that ECN Capital will post 0.606543 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. ECN Capital’s payout ratio is -78.78%.

About ECN Capital

ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on prime consumer credit portfolios primarily in the United States. The company operates through Service Finance-Home Improvement Loans; KG Â- Co-Branded Credit Cards and Related Financial Products; and Triad Financial Services – Manufactured Home Loans segments.

