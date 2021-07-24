Eaton Vance Management Has $51.69 Million Stake in Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB)

Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) by 7.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 366,444 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,123 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Silicon Laboratories were worth $51,694,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SLAB. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Silicon Laboratories by 229.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 280 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in Silicon Laboratories during the first quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Silicon Laboratories by 1,993.5% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,298 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236 shares during the period. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new position in Silicon Laboratories during the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Institutional investors own 92.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Silicon Laboratories from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $185.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 29th. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 price objective (down previously from $163.00) on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Silicon Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Silicon Laboratories has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $164.92.

In other Silicon Laboratories news, Director Sumit Sadana acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $132.80 per share, with a total value of $132,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,365,316.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Insiders own 2.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SLAB stock opened at $145.65 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $141.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 5.18 and a current ratio of 5.71. The company has a market capitalization of $6.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.34, a PEG ratio of 8.18 and a beta of 0.99. Silicon Laboratories Inc. has a 12 month low of $92.19 and a 12 month high of $163.43.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $255.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.11 million. Silicon Laboratories had a net margin of 2.57% and a return on equity of 8.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Silicon Laboratories Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

Silicon Laboratories, Inc designs and develops analog-intensive and mixed-signal integrated circuits. The firm offers microcontrollers, wireless, sensors, USB bridges, analog, clocks and oscillators, isolators, power, audio and radio, modems and TV and video product categories. It provides solutions for automotive, communications, data centers, healthcare & fitness, home automation & entertainment, industrial automation & power and retail industries.

