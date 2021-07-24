Eaton Vance Management Has $50 Million Stock Holdings in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH)

Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) by 0.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 521,159 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management owned approximately 0.75% of Texas Roadhouse worth $50,000,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Texas Roadhouse by 11.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,359,177 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $897,920,000 after buying an additional 932,718 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Texas Roadhouse by 5.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,921,967 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $184,393,000 after buying an additional 91,036 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Texas Roadhouse by 5.6% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,633,507 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $156,719,000 after buying an additional 87,331 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its position in Texas Roadhouse by 6.0% during the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,354,951 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $129,994,000 after buying an additional 76,749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Texas Roadhouse by 12.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,285,167 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $123,299,000 after buying an additional 143,573 shares during the last quarter. 89.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $101.00 target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Stephens lowered their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $83.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Truist upped their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $124.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Texas Roadhouse presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.14.

Shares of TXRH opened at $98.10 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.84 billion, a PE ratio of 85.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a 12 month low of $51.07 and a 12 month high of $110.75. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.53.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $800.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $744.86 million. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 8.46%. On average, analysts expect that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a boost from Texas Roadhouse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 355.56%.

In other news, Director James R. Zarley sold 1,879 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.01, for a total transaction of $197,313.79. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 106,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,148,281.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO S. Chris Jacobsen sold 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.04, for a total transaction of $455,972.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 13,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,429,525.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,438 shares of company stock valued at $680,230. Corporate insiders own 4.99% of the company’s stock.

Texas Roadhouse, Inc is a full-service, casual dining restaurant chain, which offers assorted seasoned and aged steaks hand-cut daily on the premises and cooked to order over open gas-fired grills. It operates restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse and Aspen Creek names. The firm also offers its guests a selection of ribs, fish, seafood, chicken, pork chops, pulled pork and vegetable plates, an assortment of hamburgers, salads and sandwiches.

