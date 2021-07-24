Eaton Vance Management Has $46.41 Million Stock Holdings in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 31.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 129,127 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,604 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in DexCom were worth $46,407,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. increased its stake in shares of DexCom by 37.8% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 330,534 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $118,791,000 after acquiring an additional 90,680 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its stake in shares of DexCom by 4.7% in the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 53,010 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $19,051,000 after acquiring an additional 2,395 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its position in DexCom by 1,021.8% during the first quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 2,939 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,056,000 after buying an additional 2,677 shares during the last quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC increased its position in DexCom by 6.6% during the first quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 297,400 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $106,883,000 after buying an additional 18,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Capital Management Inc. increased its position in DexCom by 35.5% during the first quarter. American Capital Management Inc. now owns 58,952 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $21,187,000 after buying an additional 15,450 shares during the last quarter. 93.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get DexCom alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. increased their target price on shares of DexCom from $480.00 to $488.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of DexCom from $445.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of DexCom from $480.00 to $488.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of DexCom in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $438.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of DexCom in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $500.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $466.00.

NASDAQ DXCM opened at $460.72 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.70, a quick ratio of 5.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a 50-day moving average of $406.03. DexCom, Inc. has a twelve month low of $305.63 and a twelve month high of $463.22. The company has a market capitalization of $44.56 billion, a PE ratio of 90.34 and a beta of 0.79.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical device company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. DexCom had a net margin of 25.36% and a return on equity of 17.86%. The business had revenue of $505.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $482.67 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other DexCom news, EVP Patrick Michael Murphy sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.83, for a total transaction of $207,915.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Sumi Shrishrimal sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 66,524 shares of company stock valued at $26,716,632. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About DexCom

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom G7, a next generation G7 CGM system; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system.

See Also: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DXCM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM).

Receive News & Ratings for DexCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DexCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.