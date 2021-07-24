Eaton Vance Management Has $44.64 Million Stock Position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Eaton Vance Management decreased its position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 577,591 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,324 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management owned approximately 0.11% of DuPont de Nemours worth $44,636,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DD. Norges Bank acquired a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the 4th quarter worth $624,333,000. Third Point LLC acquired a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the 1st quarter worth $206,724,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 918.8% in the 1st quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 1,849,590 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $142,936,000 after purchasing an additional 1,668,045 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the 1st quarter worth $108,190,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 106.4% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,150,472 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $152,920,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108,512 shares during the period. 70.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get DuPont de Nemours alerts:

DuPont de Nemours stock opened at $74.22 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $39.50 billion, a PE ratio of 12.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.21. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.12 and a twelve month high of $87.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $80.41.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.15. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 15.97% and a return on equity of 6.76%. The company had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.82 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.71%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on DD. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $98.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $88.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.78.

In related news, insider Jon D. Kemp sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.38, for a total transaction of $295,330.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Raj Ratnakar sold 11,408 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.80, for a total transaction of $944,582.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $984,988.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials, ingredients, and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's Electronics & Imaging segment supplies materials to manufacture photovoltaics and solar cells; materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

Further Reading: Ex-Dividend

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD).

Receive News & Ratings for DuPont de Nemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DuPont de Nemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.