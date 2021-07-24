Eaton Vance Management Has $43.58 Million Stock Position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 29.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 108,045 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 24,785 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $43,579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. boosted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 15.0% during the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 371,942 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $150,045,000 after purchasing an additional 48,396 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Roper Technologies during the first quarter worth about $774,000. Evercore Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 3.2% during the first quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 205,313 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $82,810,000 after purchasing an additional 6,439 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 2.1% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 661,451 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $266,790,000 after purchasing an additional 13,683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 62.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,992,739 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,207,092,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147,336 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ROP opened at $496.63 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $462.31. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $362.90 and a 12-month high of $499.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $52.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.04.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $3.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.09. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 13.61%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.94 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 14.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 8th were issued a dividend of $0.5625 per share. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 7th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.66%.

In related news, Director Christopher Wright sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.79, for a total transaction of $92,158.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 38,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,528,451.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jason Conley sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $2,250,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 34,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,429,150. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,700 shares of company stock worth $2,569,308 in the last ninety days. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ROP shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $560.00 price target on the stock. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $440.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $445.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $490.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $486.00 to $499.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $459.33.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, cloud-based financial analytics and performance management, and diagnostic and laboratory information system software; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

