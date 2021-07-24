Eaton Vance Management Has $35.33 Million Stock Holdings in Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI)

Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in shares of Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI) by 12.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 477,429 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 51,660 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management owned about 0.30% of Black Knight worth $35,325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Black Knight by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,145,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,416,548,000 after buying an additional 1,455,285 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Black Knight by 2.5% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,320,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,656,000 after acquiring an additional 228,397 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Black Knight by 3.7% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,022,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,608,000 after acquiring an additional 177,275 shares during the period. DF Dent & Co. Inc. increased its position in Black Knight by 39.7% during the first quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 2,556,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,156,000 after acquiring an additional 726,393 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Black Knight by 4.6% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,101,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,488,000 after acquiring an additional 92,252 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

BKI opened at $80.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $75.95. Black Knight, Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.00 and a 1-year high of $97.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $12.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.72.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.11. Black Knight had a net margin of 20.66% and a return on equity of 12.01%. The company had revenue of $349.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $341.04 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Black Knight, Inc. will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President Joseph M. Nackashi sold 13,500 shares of Black Knight stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.79, for a total transaction of $1,023,165.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Anthony M. Jabbour bought 13,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $71.77 per share, for a total transaction of $997,603.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Black Knight in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Black Knight in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Black Knight from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. TheStreet raised shares of Black Knight from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Black Knight from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.31.

Black Knight, Inc provides integrated software, data, and analytics solutions in North America and Internationally. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions comprising MSP, a software as a service application platform for mortgage and home equity loans; Bankruptcy/Foreclosure solutions for managing and automating a range of various workflow processes involving distressed and non-performing loans; Invoicing, a Web-based solution that helps servicers to save time and eliminate errors; Servicing Digital, a white-labeled mobile solution; Loss Mitigation, an integrated solution that supports retention and liquidation workouts; Claims, an integrated solution which manages default-related claims process; and Empower, a loan origination system used by lenders to originate mortgages, home equity loans, and lines of credit.

