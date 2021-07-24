Eaton Vance Management Buys 907,986 Shares of National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI)

Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI) by 3,058.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 937,669 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 907,986 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management owned about 0.71% of National Instruments worth $40,493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of National Instruments by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,869,442 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $917,003,000 after buying an additional 53,826 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of National Instruments by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,739,717 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $550,164,000 after buying an additional 78,215 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of National Instruments by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 9,697,542 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $418,788,000 after purchasing an additional 288,386 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of National Instruments by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 4,270,308 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $184,413,000 after purchasing an additional 661,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of National Instruments by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,172,814 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $95,473,000 after purchasing an additional 453,333 shares during the last quarter. 88.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of National Instruments from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.83.

NATI stock opened at $42.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.39. National Instruments Co. has a 52 week low of $30.42 and a 52 week high of $47.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.55. The company has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 386.31 and a beta of 1.10.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22. The business had revenue of $335.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $341.61 million. National Instruments had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 9.89%. As a group, equities analysts predict that National Instruments Co. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. National Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 135.00%.

National Instruments Corp. designs, manufactures, and sells systems to engineers and scientists that accelerate productivity, innovation and discovery. The firm products include Labview, TestStand, FlexLogger, Voltage, Temperature, Software Defined Radios, Power Accessories, and Repair Services. It provides application software and modular, multifunction hardware that users combine with industry-standard computers, networks and third party devices to create measurement, automation and embedded systems, which refer as virtual instruments.

