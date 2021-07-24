Earnest Partners LLC Sells 8,887 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Earnest Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 9.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,809 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 8,887 shares during the quarter. Earnest Partners LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $21,699,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NSC. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter worth about $592,504,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Norfolk Southern during the first quarter worth about $138,619,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in Norfolk Southern by 82.0% during the first quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,037,832 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $278,679,000 after acquiring an additional 467,573 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its stake in Norfolk Southern by 54.8% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,182,275 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $280,920,000 after acquiring an additional 418,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NFJ Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Norfolk Southern during the first quarter worth about $58,599,000. 72.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on NSC. Argus boosted their target price on Norfolk Southern from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Vertical Research began coverage on Norfolk Southern in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $240.00 target price for the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Norfolk Southern from $272.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $270.41.

In related news, VP Clyde H. Allison, Jr. sold 3,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.30, for a total value of $1,066,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 45,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,155,705.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NSC opened at $265.32 on Friday. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 12-month low of $184.21 and a 12-month high of $295.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $270.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $66.39 billion, a PE ratio of 28.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.30.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The railroad operator reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.11. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 16.07% and a net margin of 23.51%. The company had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.58 EPS. Norfolk Southern’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 11.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were given a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is currently 42.81%.

Norfolk Southern Profile

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which owns a freight railroad. It engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East, and Midwest and, via interchange with rail carriers, to and from the rest of the United States.

See Also: Growth and Income Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.