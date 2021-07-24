Earnest Partners LLC Sells 8,156 Shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM)

Earnest Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,597,480 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 8,156 shares during the quarter. Earnest Partners LLC owned approximately 0.61% of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile worth $84,778,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Robeco Schweiz AG grew its position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 280.5% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 1,560,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $82,789,000 after buying an additional 1,150,000 shares during the period. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $18,435,000. AGF Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $15,942,000. Robecosam AG lifted its stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 173.3% in the 4th quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 410,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $20,127,000 after acquiring an additional 260,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $11,954,000.

SQM opened at $47.36 on Friday. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. has a 1-year low of $28.47 and a 1-year high of $60.74. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.06. The company has a current ratio of 5.12, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $12.47 billion, a PE ratio of 66.71, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.85.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The basic materials company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.01. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a return on equity of 10.89% and a net margin of 9.60%. The firm had revenue of $528.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $508.95 million. Analysts predict that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a $0.156 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s dividend payout ratio is 70.00%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America assumed coverage on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley cut Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.43.

Sociedad QuÃ­mica y Minera de Chile SA produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine and its derivatives, lithium and its derivatives, potassium chloride and sulfate, industrial chemicals, and other products and services worldwide. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty blends, and other specialty fertilizers for crops, such as vegetables, fruits, and industrial crops.

