Earnest Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 1,876,590 Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN)

Earnest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,876,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,889,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PSN. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Parsons by 1,096.0% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 635,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,689,000 after buying an additional 582,137 shares during the period. Newport Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Parsons by 0.7% during the first quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 75,658,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,059,640,000 after acquiring an additional 515,208 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Parsons during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,267,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Parsons by 973.3% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 414,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,754,000 after acquiring an additional 375,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Parsons by 39.5% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 993,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,177,000 after acquiring an additional 281,198 shares in the last quarter.

Several research firms have recently commented on PSN. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Parsons from $45.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded Parsons from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Parsons from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Parsons from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, April 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Parsons has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.75.

Shares of Parsons stock opened at $39.24 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $39.80. Parsons Co. has a 12-month low of $30.08 and a 12-month high of $45.01. The company has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

Parsons (NYSE:PSN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $874.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $921.96 million. Parsons had a return on equity of 9.78% and a net margin of 2.47%. Parsons’s revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Parsons Co. will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Parsons Profile

Parsons Corporation provides technology based solutions in the defense, intelligence, and critical infrastructure markets in North America, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Federal Solutions and Critical Infrastructure. The company offers cyber security and intelligence services, as well as offensive and defensive cybersecurity platforms, tools, and operations to U.S.

