Earnest Partners LLC Buys 674,859 Shares of ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX)

Earnest Partners LLC grew its position in ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX) by 18.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,380,609 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 674,859 shares during the quarter. Earnest Partners LLC owned approximately 0.20% of ASE Technology worth $33,731,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of ASE Technology in the first quarter valued at about $61,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in ASE Technology by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 148,999 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $871,000 after buying an additional 4,711 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in ASE Technology by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,762 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 4,230 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in ASE Technology by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 472,495 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,759,000 after buying an additional 8,510 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of ASE Technology by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 31,194 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 2,288 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ASX. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ASE Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Nomura downgraded shares of ASE Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th.

Shares of ASX stock opened at $8.26 on Friday. ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. has a 12 month low of $3.88 and a 12 month high of $9.00. The company has a market cap of $17.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.02. ASE Technology had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 6.47%. The business had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

ASE Technology Profile

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of semiconductor manufacturing services. It develops and offers complete turnkey solutions in IC (Integrated Circuit) packaging, design and production of interconnect materials, front-end engineering testing, wafer probing and final testing, as well as electronic manufacturing services.

