Earnest Partners LLC Boosts Stake in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Earnest Partners LLC increased its position in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) by 12.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 201,143 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 21,564 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $55,827,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SBAC. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of SBA Communications by 130.1% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,451 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,077,000 after buying an additional 8,170 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of SBA Communications in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of SBA Communications in the fourth quarter worth about $628,000. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its stake in SBA Communications by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,027 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in SBA Communications by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 171,814 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,475,000 after acquiring an additional 4,746 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

SBAC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised SBA Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $321.00 to $337.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on SBA Communications from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on SBA Communications from $325.00 to $353.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on SBA Communications from $335.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on SBA Communications from $277.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $329.18.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBAC opened at $337.04 on Friday. SBA Communications Co. has a 52-week low of $232.88 and a 52-week high of $337.98. The company has a market capitalization of $36.86 billion, a PE ratio of 274.02 and a beta of 0.21. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $316.43.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.45). SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 2.99% and a net margin of 6.59%. The firm had revenue of $548.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.79 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.14) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that SBA Communications Co. will post 9.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.58%.

In other news, Director George R. Krouse, Jr. sold 471 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.81, for a total transaction of $150,159.51. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,387,037.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark R. Ciarfella sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.01, for a total value of $1,920,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,300 shares of company stock valued at $2,601,583. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About SBA Communications

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By ÂBuilding Better Wireless,Â SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses Â- site leasing and site development services.

