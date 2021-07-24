Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN) Shares Acquired by Alyeska Investment Group L.P.

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its position in shares of Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN) by 59.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 125,566 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 47,000 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. owned about 0.25% of Dyne Therapeutics worth $1,950,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dyne Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 72.0% during the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 1,904 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Dyne Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $109,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dyne Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $116,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Dyne Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $134,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ DYN opened at $19.52 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.00. Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.50 and a 1-year high of $32.31.

Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.10. Analysts anticipate that Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.33 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dyne Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Dyne Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.60.

About Dyne Therapeutics

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc, a muscle disease company, operates as a biotechnology company that focuses on advancing therapeutics for genetically driven muscle diseases in the United States. It develops various programs for myotonic dystrophy type 1, duchenne muscular dystrophy, and facioscapulohumeral dystrophy, as well as rare skeletal muscle, and cardiac and metabolic muscle diseases using its FORCE platform that delivers disease-modifying therapeutics.

