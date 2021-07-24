Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Dynatrace Inc. is a software intelligence company. It is engaged in providing application performance management, artificial intelligence for operations, cloud infrastructure monitoring and digital experience management. Dynatrace Inc. is based in Waltham, United States. “

DT has been the subject of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $56.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, lifted their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $59.57.

Dynatrace stock opened at $63.48 on Tuesday. Dynatrace has a 52 week low of $33.83 and a 52 week high of $63.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $18.04 billion, a PE ratio of 244.15, a P/E/G ratio of 19.68 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.10.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $196.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.69 million. Dynatrace had a net margin of 10.76% and a return on equity of 12.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dynatrace will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Kevin C. Burns sold 159,051 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.08, for a total value of $9,555,784.08. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 232,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,945,048.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Siclen John Van sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.59, for a total transaction of $3,222,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 350,903 shares of company stock worth $19,561,020. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 57.5% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited boosted its position in Dynatrace by 1.6% during the first quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 22,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Nvwm LLC boosted its position in Dynatrace by 4.0% during the first quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 9,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its position in Dynatrace by 3.2% during the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 13,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Dynatrace by 0.9% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 52,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,550,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. 93.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for dynamic multi-cloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a software intelligence platform for running and optimizing the applications and services. The company's products include AppMon that works in various application environments, such as Java, .NET, PHP, Node.js, GoLang, SQL, NoSQL, CICS, IMS, AWS Lambda, Google Cloud Functions, and Microsoft Azure Functions; and Classic Real User Monitoring.

