Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) PT Raised to $65.00 at Robert W. Baird

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) had its target price upped by Robert W. Baird from $57.00 to $65.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

DT has been the topic of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Dynatrace from $56.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Dynatrace from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Dynatrace from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. lifted their price objective on Dynatrace from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Dynatrace from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $59.57.

NYSE:DT opened at $63.48 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $56.10. The stock has a market cap of $18.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 132.64, a PEG ratio of 19.92 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Dynatrace has a 52-week low of $33.83 and a 52-week high of $63.55.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.01. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 10.76%. The firm had revenue of $196.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Dynatrace will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Kevin C. Burns sold 159,051 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.08, for a total value of $9,555,784.08. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 232,108 shares in the company, valued at $13,945,048.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Siclen John Van sold 69,896 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.97, for a total value of $3,213,119.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 756,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,770,604.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 350,903 shares of company stock valued at $19,561,020. 0.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dynatrace during the 1st quarter worth approximately $199,642,000. HMI Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Dynatrace by 204.4% during the 4th quarter. HMI Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,937,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,908,000 after purchasing an additional 3,986,639 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Dynatrace during the 4th quarter worth approximately $96,198,000. Dorsal Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Dynatrace by 533.3% during the 4th quarter. Dorsal Capital Management LLC now owns 1,900,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600,000 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Dynatrace by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,026,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,022,000 after buying an additional 1,167,785 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.29% of the company’s stock.

Dynatrace Company Profile

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for dynamic multi-cloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a software intelligence platform for running and optimizing the applications and services. The company's products include AppMon that works in various application environments, such as Java, .NET, PHP, Node.js, GoLang, SQL, NoSQL, CICS, IMS, AWS Lambda, Google Cloud Functions, and Microsoft Azure Functions; and Classic Real User Monitoring.

