Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) Price Target Raised to $67.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) had its target price lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from $61.00 to $67.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. upped their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dynatrace from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $59.57.

Shares of DT opened at $63.48 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $56.10. The company has a market cap of $18.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 244.15, a PEG ratio of 19.92 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Dynatrace has a 52-week low of $33.83 and a 52-week high of $63.55.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. Dynatrace had a net margin of 10.76% and a return on equity of 12.89%. The company had revenue of $196.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.69 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. Dynatrace’s revenue was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Dynatrace will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Dynatrace news, CFO Kevin C. Burns sold 159,051 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.08, for a total transaction of $9,555,784.08. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 232,108 shares in the company, valued at $13,945,048.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Bernd Greifeneder sold 7,074 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.87, for a total value of $317,410.38. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 877,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,390,655.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 350,903 shares of company stock worth $19,561,020 in the last 90 days. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DT. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Dynatrace during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Dynatrace during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in Dynatrace by 57.5% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Dynatrace during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Dynatrace by 4,617.6% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.29% of the company’s stock.

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for dynamic multi-cloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a software intelligence platform for running and optimizing the applications and services. The company's products include AppMon that works in various application environments, such as Java, .NET, PHP, Node.js, GoLang, SQL, NoSQL, CICS, IMS, AWS Lambda, Google Cloud Functions, and Microsoft Azure Functions; and Classic Real User Monitoring.

