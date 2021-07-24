DWF Group (LON:DWF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Liberum Capital

DWF Group (LON:DWF) was upgraded by investment analysts at Liberum Capital to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a GBX 135 ($1.76) target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of GBX 105 ($1.37). Liberum Capital’s price target points to a potential upside of 27.36% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of DWF Group in a research note on Wednesday.

LON:DWF opened at GBX 106 ($1.38) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 264.67, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market cap of £344.87 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.77. DWF Group has a one year low of GBX 57 ($0.74) and a one year high of GBX 110 ($1.44). The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 104.22.

In other DWF Group news, insider Seema Bains sold 137,254 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 107 ($1.40), for a total transaction of £146,861.78 ($191,875.86).

DWF Group plc provides various legal services and complementary connected services in the United Kingdom, the Middle East, Rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates through four divisions: Commercial Services, Insurance Services, International, and Connected Services. It offers a range of complex legal services and managed services covering areas, such as business restructuring, commercial and competition, tax and private capital, employment, finance, pensions, real estate, debt recovery, asset management, and housing and planning.

