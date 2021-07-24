Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Shares Acquired by NorthCoast Asset Management LLC

NorthCoast Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 305.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,566 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,963 shares during the quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $1,020,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. IFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 22,067 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,130,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 8,685 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $838,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,609 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 6,212 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $600,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,338 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. 62.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DUK has been the subject of several research reports. Argus raised Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, June 25th. Mizuho raised their price target on Duke Energy from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Duke Energy from $108.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Duke Energy from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Duke Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.08.

In other Duke Energy news, EVP Kodwo Ghartey-Tagoe sold 1,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total transaction of $166,654.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,211,161.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Julia S. Janson sold 15,465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $1,623,825.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,678,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 27,693 shares of company stock valued at $2,854,017. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:DUK opened at $104.47 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.49. Duke Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $78.95 and a 52 week high of $108.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.33.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.27 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 5.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a $0.985 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.77%. This is an increase from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is currently 75.39%.

Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure; Gas Utilities and Infrastructure; and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in Duke Energy’s regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

