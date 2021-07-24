DopeCoin (DOPE) Price Hits $0.0024 on Top Exchanges

DopeCoin (CURRENCY:DOPE) traded 3.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 24th. During the last seven days, DopeCoin has traded up 7.1% against the US dollar. One DopeCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0024 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges. DopeCoin has a total market capitalization of $277,685.48 and $15,973.00 worth of DopeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000576 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $124.86 or 0.00367626 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00008529 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000572 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003943 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0576 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000385 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000039 BTC.

DopeCoin Coin Profile

DopeCoin (DOPE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 14th, 2014. DopeCoin’s total supply is 116,845,228 coins. DopeCoin’s official Twitter account is @dopecoinGold and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DopeCoin is www.dopecoin.com . The Reddit community for DopeCoin is /r/DopeCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “DopeCoin is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency created for the cannabis community. It has a 60 second blocktime and uses the scrypt algorithm. “

DopeCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DopeCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DopeCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DopeCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

