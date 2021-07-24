Donald Stephen Bubar Purchases 240,000 Shares of Avalon Advanced Materials Inc. (TSE:AVL) Stock

Avalon Advanced Materials Inc. (TSE:AVL) Director Donald Stephen Bubar bought 240,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.12 per share, with a total value of C$28,248.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 8,101,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$953,499.47.

Shares of AVL stock opened at C$0.13 on Friday. Avalon Advanced Materials Inc. has a 52-week low of C$0.05 and a 52-week high of C$0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 3.80 and a quick ratio of 3.23. The company has a market cap of C$43.57 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.31. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.16.

Avalon Advanced Materials Company Profile

Avalon Advanced Materials Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of specialty metal and mineral properties primarily in Canada. The company focuses on exploring lithium, tantalum, cesium, indium, gallium, germanium, tin, rare earth elements, yttrium, and zirconium.

