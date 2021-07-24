Donald Stephen Bubar Purchases 240,000 Shares of Avalon Advanced Materials Inc. (TSE:AVL) Stock

Avalon Advanced Materials Inc. (TSE:AVL) Director Donald Stephen Bubar bought 240,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.12 per share, with a total value of C$28,248.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 8,101,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$953,499.47.
Shares of AVL stock opened at C$0.13 on Friday. Avalon Advanced Materials Inc. has a 52-week low of C$0.05 and a 52-week high of C$0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 3.80 and a quick ratio of 3.23. The company has a market cap of C$43.57 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.31. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.16.
Avalon Advanced Materials Company Profile
Further Reading: Investing in Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Avalon Advanced Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avalon Advanced Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.