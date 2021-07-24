DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.04), Briefing.com reports. DMC Global had a net margin of 0.96% and a return on equity of 1.36%. The business had revenue of $65.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.29) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.5% compared to the same quarter last year. DMC Global updated its Q3 2021 guidance to EPS.

BOOM opened at $41.84 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $782.83 million, a P/E ratio of 277.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $55.15. DMC Global has a 1 year low of $25.78 and a 1 year high of $70.00.

BOOM has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of DMC Global from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DMC Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

DMC Global Inc provides a suite of technical products for the energy, industrial, and infrastructure markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, NobelClad and DynaEnergetics. Its NobelClad segment produces and sells explosion-welded clad metal plates for use in the construction of heavy, corrosion resistant pressure vessels, and heat exchangers for oil and gas, chemical and petrochemical, alternative energy, hydrometallurgy, aluminum production, shipbuilding, power generation, and industrial refrigeration industries.

