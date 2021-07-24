Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) Shares Acquired by Earnest Partners LLC

Earnest Partners LLC grew its holdings in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) by 21.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 803,946 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 142,318 shares during the quarter. Earnest Partners LLC owned approximately 1.80% of Diodes worth $64,187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Diodes by 3.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,823,712 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $544,804,000 after purchasing an additional 256,658 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Diodes by 44.8% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 993,962 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $79,358,000 after buying an additional 307,562 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diodes during the first quarter valued at approximately $66,319,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Diodes by 4.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 768,611 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $61,365,000 after purchasing an additional 32,833 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Diodes during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,911,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Diodes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Diodes from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Westpark Capital assumed coverage on shares of Diodes in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.80.

DIOD opened at $77.20 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $76.21. The firm has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.80 and a beta of 1.06. Diodes Incorporated has a twelve month low of $45.40 and a twelve month high of $91.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.43.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $413.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $400.07 million. Diodes had a net margin of 8.62% and a return on equity of 12.44%. The business’s revenue was up 47.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. Analysts forecast that Diodes Incorporated will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Diodes news, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 2,039 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total transaction of $146,808.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 385,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,739,944. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 43,733 shares of company stock valued at $3,288,217. 3.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Diodes Incorporated designs, manufactures, and supplies application-specific standard products in the discrete, logic, and analog and mixed-signal semiconductor markets worldwide. It primarily focuses on low pin count semiconductor devices with one or more active and/or passive components. The company offers discrete semiconductor products, such as MOSFET, TVS, and performance Schottky rectifiers; GPP bridges and retifiers performance Schottky diodes; Zener and performance Zener diodes, including tight tolerance and low operating current type; standard, fast, super-fast, and ultra-fast recovery rectifiers; bridge rectifiers; switching diodes; small signal bipolar and prebiased transistors; other MOSFETs; thyristor surge protection devices; and transient voltage suppressors.

