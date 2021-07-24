Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Trims Stake in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its stake in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) by 12.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 109,785 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 15,653 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Insulet were worth $28,629,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Insulet by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 302 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Insulet by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 855 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Insulet by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,856 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,789,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Insulet by 39.4% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 216 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Insulet by 281.8% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 126 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period.

Get Insulet alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ PODD opened at $276.55 on Friday. Insulet Co. has a 12-month low of $189.02 and a 12-month high of $306.46. The firm has a market cap of $18.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,127.31 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 6.42, a quick ratio of 5.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $271.44.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Insulet from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Insulet from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Insulet in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Raymond James cut their target price on Insulet from $296.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on Insulet from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $273.93.

In other news, COO Charles Alpuche sold 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.67, for a total transaction of $499,073.00. Also, Director Sally Crawford sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.07, for a total value of $2,690,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,463,735.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Insulet Profile

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It offers Omnipod System, a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, as well as wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

Recommended Story: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PODD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD).

Receive News & Ratings for Insulet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insulet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.